Training prog on para-hydrology organised

ZIRO, 12 Mar: The GBPNIHE-NERC organised a two-day training programme on ‘Para-hydrology, with special reference to spring rejuvenation,’ here in Lower Subansiri district from 11-12 March.

The programme was held as part of the pilot project titled ‘Water security in Himalaya through spring-ecosystem assessment and management’. Twenty-five individuals attended the training programme, which covered topics such as

groundwater management, hydrology, springs and aquifers, springs rejuvenation and springshed development, and processes using a participatory approach.

During the course of the two-day programme, GBPNIHE-NERC Scientist-C Tridipa Biswas presented a brief on the activities undertaken by the institute, and highlighted the role of the youths in protecting, monitoring, and managing springs. She dwelt also on the current status of Lower Subansiri in terms of groundwater scarcity.

GBPNIHE-NERC JPF Rupankar Rajkhowa spoke on groundwater management, hydrology, springs, and aquifers.

Biswas and Rupankar Rajkhowa provided “field-based training on traditional water harvesting systems and spring rejuvenation techniques,” the institute informed in a release.

The programme was aimed at empowering the communities and youths to manage and protect the Himalayan springs and ensure water security.