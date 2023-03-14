IMC reviews preparedness for G20 summit

ITANAGAR, 13 Mar: The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Monday reviewed its preparedness in view of the upcoming G20 summit to be held here this month.

IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang, who presided over the review meeting, said: “It is a proud moment for us that representatives from various countries will attend the G20 meeting.”

The mayor appealed to every citizen of the state to “take responsibility to keep the city clean and green.”

He added that “the IMC is associated with improvement of civic infrastructure and beautification work, and several development activities have been planned for the visitors and foreign delegates for the summit.”

On reports of dissidence among the corporators, Phassang said that “all is well in the IMC. There was some report of no-confidence motion, but it has been officially withdrawn.”

“We are a family and we may have some differences of opinion about the system, but

that doesn’t mean we are against each other. Indeed, other corporators will join the preparedness for G20 summit, and I am also ready to work with them,” Phassang said.