Trees planted, river adopted

ZIRO, 13 Mar: Around 500 fruit and flowering trees were planted by members of Rise Dutta, in collaboration with the Dutta Youth Association and the All Dutta Students’ Union, at Dutta Siipyu village, as part of the preparations for the golden jubilee celebration of the government middle school in Dutta in Lower Subansiri district next year.

The saplings were planted along the bank of the Siipyu river and the main roadsides.

North Diibo ZPM Koj Yana, ADDWA chairman Koj Tabio, ADDWA secretary Koj Duri and Golden Jubilee Celebration Committee chairman Koj Tasser and its secretary Yachang Tacho also joined the plantation drive on the first day of the two-day programme.

Rise Dutta has also announced to adopt the Siipyu river – the only source of water for Dutta village – for five years, to keep the river clean and protect it from illegal fishing. It has also decided to adopt the school’s library for five years.