Education backbone of society: Ex-PS

ZIRO, 15 Mar: Former principal secretary (PS) to the state government, Hage Khoda described education as the backbone of a society, and urged the residents of Hari village in Lower Subansiri district to “continue giving special emphasis to education as it enlightens and imparts wisdom to citizens, which augments in building a vibrant society, state and nation at large.”

Speaking on the occasion of the formation of a group named Hao Lanker here on Wednesday, Khoda appealed to Hao Lanker to adopt the government secondary school in Hari, saying that “it (the school) has been instrumental in producing many distinguished personalities from the Apatani community who contributed in building a modern Arunachal Pradesh and nation.”

Counted as the most literate village of Lower Subansiri, Hari has the distinction of producing the largest number of bureaucrats, technocrats and government servants.

Former chief election commissioner Hage Kojeen in his address said that “the coinage of Hao Lanker is appropriate, being blended with traditional touch and meaningful modern tenor, which augurs well for the past and present generations.”

Commending the yeomen services provided by the Hari Employees and Pensioners Welfare Association (HEPWA), Tani Supung Dukun president HK Shalla urged Hao Lanker to “upkeep the good work done by HEPWA” and suggested to it to “carry forward HEPWA’s legacy of social service for the welfare of the people of Hari.”

Speaking about the “long political vacuum after the demise of Gyati Takka, who was the sole legislator from Hari during the mid-’80s, retired chief engineer Hage Appa said that “the people of Hari need to be united if they want to elect another legislator from Hari.”

Former editor of The Arunachal Times and octogenarian Tasso Grayu said that “unification of Hari people is of utmost importance if we want to see the glorious days of Hari again.”

Hari ZPM Hage Dolo said that “repairing the Pengu road and construction of the Rantii and Hari-Hapya roads are the prime needs of the hour.” Once completed, these roads would bring great relief to the people of Hari “and widen the scope of settlements outside their village,” he said.

Hari South ZPM Tasso Tana, Hao Lanker interim president Gyati Tajang, and HGBs Hage Apa and Gyati Tayung also spoke. (DIPRO)