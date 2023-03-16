Celebration of Int’l Year of Millets on

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 15 Mar: The yearlong celebration of the International Year of Millets was launched at the College of Agriculture (CoA) here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Attending the launch programme, Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong and East Siang DC Tayi Taggu asked the people to know about the nutritional and medicinal values of millet, which is being cultivated in 16 selected districts of the state.

Scientists and professors of the agriculture and horticulture colleges elaborated on the food and medicinal values of millets. They said that “millets are a good source of nutrition and all varieties of millets are beneficial for human health.”

Later, the organisers and the participants took out a walkathon from the CoA to the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here to raise awareness among the people about the benefits of millets.

The organisers informed that they will conduct a series of workshops and field programmes on millet cultivation in different districts as part of the yearlong celebration.

The CoA is implementing the Millets Cultivation Project, sponsored by the ICAR-run Indian Institute of Millets Research, covering 16 districts, including the Siang belt of central Arunachal, and Tirap district.

The launch programme was organised in collaboration with the CHF, the East Siang KVK, and the ICAR’s Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Millets Research.