World Consumer Rights Day observed

NAHARLAGUN, 15 Mar: The legal metrology & consumer affairs (LMCA) department observed the World Consumer Rights Day, with the theme ‘Empowering consumer through clean energy transition’, at the department’s headquarters here on Wednesday.

After a ‘designed department vehicle’ was flagged off from the department’s headquarters, a brief programme was held in the office premises, during which ACLM (Enforcement) Debia Tana enumerated the aims and objectives of the department, and retired ACLM KP Tago advised the department to “motivate the current publicity team.”

LMCA Deputy Controller Minte Siga presented a brief on the Consumer Protection Act-2019, and stressed on ensuring “clean energy transition.”

He informed that consumers may lodge complaints, if any, online at https:://e-daakhil.nic.in “to avail their rights and responsibilities as per the provisions of the Consumers Protection Act-2019.”

Assistant Controller Debia Tana spoke about weights, measures, and measuring instruments, and advised consumers to be “careful and alert at the time of transaction, so that accurate quantity as paid for is delivered.”

He also explained the consumers’ rights and the consumers’ disputes redressal mechanism, and advised consumers to use the toll-free helpline number 1800-345-3601 for filing complaints.

LMCA Controller Hoktum Ori and DA (P&P) Sangio Toru also spoke.