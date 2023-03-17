Bolero pickup handed over to FPC

ZIRO, 16 Mar: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime handed over a new Bolero pickup truck to the board of directors of the Ane Aba Organic Farmer-Producer Company (FPC) here on Thursday.

The vehicle has been provided by the agriculture department, with financial assistance of Rs 6 lakhs under the CSS scheme, Mission Organic Value Chain Development of NE Region (MOVCD-NER) Phase-III.

The MOVCD Phase-III was sanctioned during 2022-’23, and will cover 500 hectares of area for organic certification of peach, plum, pears, and off-season vegetables in Ziro-I circle.

About 300 farmers are listed in the scheme and registered under the Company Act.

The DC advised the members of the company to properly utilise the asset provided by the government, and to “implement the innovative MOVCD scheme for the benefit of the farmers.”

Officers of the agriculture department, including District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung, also attended the function. (DIPRO)