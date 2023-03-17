Library for police personnel & families opened

SEPPA, 16 Mar: Prabodhan – a library for the personnel and families of the East Kameng police department – was opened here on Wednesday.

This makes East Kameng the first district in Arunachal Pradesh to have a gym and a library for the police personnel and their families.

The library was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu during his visit here on 11 March. Earlier, on 18 April last year, a gym named ‘Nirbheek’ for the police personnel was inaugurated by Sports Minister Mama Natung.

The next project is to convert the dilapidated police station into a model police barracks, SP Rahul Gupta informed. (DIPRO)