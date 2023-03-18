NABARD PLP for Namsai launched

NAMSAIi, 17 Mar: Namsai DC CR Khampa launched the NABARD’s potential linked credit plan (PLP) for Namsai district on Friday.

“The total credit potential under the priority sector has been estimated at Rs 3,520.88 lakhs for the 2023-’24 financial year, of which the agriculture sector accounts for Rs 2,925.24 lakhs, while the potential under MSME is at Rs 374.40 lakhs, education at Rs 48 lakhs, housing at Rs 28.80 lakhs, renewable energy at Rs 1.44 lakh, SHGs/JLGs at Rs 75 lakhs, and social infrastructure involving bank credit at Rs 68 lakhs,” NABARD DDM Kamal Roy informed.