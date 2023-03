LOILIANG/TAFRAGAM, 17 Mar: Sports events for women were organised by the sports and the ICDS departments at Loiliang and Tafragam in Lohit district on 16 and 17 March, respectively.

Twenty-five women participated in the volleyball matches at the GSS ground in Loiliang and Tafragam village, while another 40 women participated in volleyball and tug-of-war matches at the GUPS ground in Tafragam. (DIPRO)