AACWA-KKDU demands cancellation of NIT

ITANAGAR, 17 Mar: The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association’s Kurung Kumey district unit (AACWA-KKDU) has demanded cancellation of the NIT for two projects in Kurung Kumey district, and called for floating fresh NIT for the same projects “with proper procedures.”

Alleging anomalies in NIT No DRDA/KKD/NIT/CSS/2022-23, dated 28 February, the unit in a letter to the rural development commissioner on Thursday claimed that the NIT “did not contain proper details of stipulation time for purchase and submission of tender, and also eligible class of contractors, which was misleading and intentional.”

It further said that a corrigendum issued on 2 March for the same NIT “limited the time for purchase of tender documents to five days, with Saturday and Sunday being gazetted holidays, and here too the eligible class of contractors was not mentioned.”

It further claimed that no tender form was available in the Koloriang DRDA office for purchase till 6 March, 2023, “which further reduced the time gap of purchase and participation in tender process to one day only, violating the MBD Rule 2007, and it is harassment to eligible bidders.”

The unit further said that the Kurung Kumey DC had issued a circular again on 7 March, “re-fixing the date of opening tender on 13 March instead of 8 March, reasoning that 8 March being gazzetted holiday.”

It said that “extension of tender opening date without receiving the bid documents on stipulated date is illegal and manipulation.”

It further claimed that the scope of the project from ‘Establishment of model village at Huri & Milli’ was changed to ‘Supply of materials against construction of model village at Huri & Milli in Kurung Kumey district’, which, it said, “is illegal and with an intention to commit corruption.”

The AACWA-KKDU appealed to the commissioner to direct the officials concerned to “carry out the tender procedures following the CPWD norms, MBD Order 2007, orders of CVO, CVC, the Finance Regulation Act, and the District Based Entrepreneurship & Professional Act, 2015.”