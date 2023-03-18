Tara launches NEZCC’s ‘Bharat Ko Jano’ prog

DOIMUKH, 17 Mar: A three-day cultural extravaganza, themed ‘Bharat Ko Jano’, being organised by Dimapur (Nagaland)-based North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), in collaboration with Arunachal’s art & culture department, was inaugurated by Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara at the SDO ground here in Papum Pare district on Friday.

Folk artistes from Maha-rashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will be performing in the event. The teams will also perform at Kimin and Kakoi on 18 and 19 March, respectively.

Welcoming the artistes from across the country, the MLA said: “Cultural integration has had a significant impact on society. People from different backgrounds can learn about each other’s cultures and develop mutual respect. This can help to reduce prejudice and discrimination.”

Quoting the theme of India’s G20 presidency, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, Tara said that “the Bharat Ko Jano programme brings us closer to this theme.”

Papum Pare DC Sachin Rana said that the programme would “provide a platform to reinforce unity in cultural diversity.”

NEZCC Director Dr Prasanna Gogoi informed that the NEZCC chooses to perform in smaller and rural villages to ensure that the “people in the last mile are aware of our rich cultural diversity.”

“Similar yatras are held across the country every year for cultural integration,” he informed.

Earlier, renowned singer of the state, Bengia Hemanto, spoke about his collaborations with Padma Shri awardee Bhupen Hazarika, and also sang a few of their compositions.

Singers Nabam Bishnoo and Teli Demin Camdir were felicitated on the occasion.

The Nagaland team will perform Mungyanta, while Gudumbaja will be performed by the Madhya Pradesh team, Chakri by the Rajasthan team, Koli by the Maharashtra team, Cheraw by the Mizoram team, and Mukoli Bihu by the Assam team, as part of the cultural tour.

Present at the inauguration were, among others, Doimukh SDO Tana Yaho, DACO Tana Mora Tara, and GBs. (DIPRO)