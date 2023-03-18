Guv asks army to conduct pre-recruitment rallies

ITANAGAR, 17 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik suggested to the Indian Army’s Eastern Command GOC-in-C, Lt Gen RP Kalita, to conduct pre-recruitment rallies and motivational camps for the youths of Arunachal Pradesh under the Agniveer recruitment programme, “with special focus in Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts.”

During a meeting with the lieutenant general at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, the governor said that such initiatives would give impetus to the efforts of the central and the state governments to bring an end to militancy in the TCL region.

Parnaik also suggested to the officer to procure perishable items from the local farmers “to enhance the local economy and augment the goodwill among the people.”

On behalf of the people of the state, the governor conveyed condolences through the GOC-in-C to the bereaved families of deceased pilots Lt Col VVB Reddy and Maj Jayanth A of the Army Aviation, who died in the line of duty.

“Their commitment to their duties and supreme sacrifice will be always remembered by the people of the state,” Parnaik said.

The two also discussed security- and welfare-related issues. The GOC-in-C apprised the governor of the preparedness of the armed forces. (Raj Bhavan)