Unnati mahotsav underway at NERIST

NIRJULI, 17 Mar: New Delhi-based Indian Institute of Technology’s Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) National Coordinating Institute is organising a two-day ‘unnati mahotsav & expo’ at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) here from Friday.

“This national-level event is aimed to exhibit the knowledge-based solutions that resulted from continuous interactions among knowledge institutions, students and faculty members and primary stakeholders through gram sabhas of respective villages,” the institute informed in a release.

Members of the NERIST’s UBA regional coordinating institute are participating in the event, under the guidance of UBA regional coordinator Prof P Lingfa.

During the inaugural session, UBA coordinator Dr T Patel spoke on ‘Ergonomics intervention for the Sherpa method of load carriage’, while UBA member Dr A Pal apprised the participants of ‘Solar operated paddy thresher for sustainable livelihood of agricultural workers’.

Among others, union MoS for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Chairman Harsh Chouhan, and YOJAK Centre for Research & Strategic Planning for Sustainable Development president Dr Gajanan Dange attended the inaugural session.