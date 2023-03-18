Training prog on agri-livestock farming held

GORI, 17 Mar: Thirty farmers and farmwomen from Leparada, West Siang and Shi-Yomi districts participated in a five-day training programme on ‘Sustainable agri-livestock farming for economic uplift of resource poor tribal farmers of Arunachal Pradesh’, which concluded here in Leparada district on Friday.

During the programme, Basar-based ICAR State Centre Head Dr LK Baishya delivered a speech on ‘IFS – an approach for sustainable farming system’, while horticulture scientist Dr T Angami, plant protection scientists Dr Raghuveer Singh and Dr Suraj Singh, soil science expert Dr Ampee Tasung, veterinary extension education scientist Dr Jini Doni, veterinary parasitology expert Dr Joken Bam, among others, spoke on topics such as weather information, production of millets, post-monsoon crop production, integrated disease management of tomato and king chilli, insect and pest management in vegetable crops, feeding, breeding and healthcare of pigs, housing management for goats, etc.