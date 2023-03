PASIGHAT, 18 Mar: JN College (JNC) Principal Dr Tasi Taloh inaugurated a new amenity centre in the upper campus of the college here in East Siang district on Friday, in the presence of Vice Principal Dr SD Choudhury, Exam Superintendent Dr SK Sinha, and other faculty members.

“The amenity centre will cater to the need of the college fraternity by providing hygienic and healthy food, and reduce the burden on the existing lone canteen of the campus,” the college informed in a release.