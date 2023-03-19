DC inspects ongoing projects

KHONSA, 18 Mar: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Hento Karga on Saturday inspected various ongoing projects in the district and the proposed site for the construction of an additional health sub-centre in Makat.

In Makat, the DC interacted with the village authorities and lauded raja Wangkhom Songthing for donating land for the construction of the additional sub-centre.

Karga also inspected the Deomali CHC in the presence of DMO Dr N Lowang and MO Dr S Roy, and took stock of the health facilities available at the CHC.

Later, the DC inspected the construction of the bridge over the Bari river, and asked the work agency to complete it before the onset of monsoon or within the current month.

During the visit, the DC was accompanied by Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang, Bari-Basip ZPM Tediap Hallang, Khonsa DPDO Hakresha Kri, SP Kardak Riba, and MO Dr Taamwang Lowang. (DIPRO)