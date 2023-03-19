Damgyin team wins Rigzhung Tsemo Dendur trophy

TAWANG, 18 Mar: The Damgyin team won the first Rigzhung Tsemo Dendur Archery Competition trophy and cash prize, while the Soinam team bagged the runner-up trophy, and the Temiphu team stood third.

The Changbu team was adjudged the ‘best discipline team’, and Dorjee Wangchu (Damgyin) won the best archer title.

The only female archer, Tsering Pema, of the Khinmey team, and the youngest archer, Tsering Dorjee (8) of the Changbu team were also felicitated.

In the Theppi (juggling softball with leg) competition, the Mento Pema Tongsan team was declared the winner, while in the Laei (akin to marbles) competition, the Shurbi Sports Club won the trophy with medals, and the DRL Tawang team bagged the second prize.

The events were organised at the festival ground here by the Ex-servicemen Welfare Association of Tawang, with support from the Indian Army.

Tawang ZPC Leki Go-mbu and Tawang Brigade Deputy Commander Col JS Dhody distributed the prizes and medals to the winners. (DIPRO)