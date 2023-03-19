Seminar on lifestyle diseases held

RONO HILLS, 18 Mar: A national seminar on ‘Recent trends on common lifestyle diseases and awareness among the youths of Arunachal Pradesh’ was organised by Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) zoology department and Sriperumbudur (TN)-based Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD) here on Friday.

“The aim of the seminar was to disseminate knowledge and create awareness about lifestyle diseases such as heart disease, stroke, obesity, diabetes, and cancer,” resource person Dr Arnab Ghosh said.

During the seminar, RGU Zoology HoD Dr Daniel Mize emphasised “the importance of this seminar on the social aspect of Arunachal Pradesh,” and briefly highlighted the activities and achievements of the zoology department.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Khuswaha in a message said that “Arunachal Pradesh, which is passing through the phase of rapid societal transition with indiscriminate acceptance of modernised lifestyle among the youths, can lead to the similar impact of burden as is evident in the global scenario.

“As a remedial measure, strengthening the current public health recommendations for the observance of healthy lifestyle habits is of utmost importance,” he added.

TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini highlighted the dos and don’ts to lead a healthy lifestyle, and the status of non-communicable diseases in Arunachal.

Prof Soma Banerjee from Kolkata (WB)-based Centre for Liver Research delivered a talk on ‘Genetic factors as predictor of alcoholic liver diseases and novel therapeutic challenges’.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam, RGNIYD Prof (Training) Vasanthi Rajendran, Social Science Dean Prof Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri, and RGU VC (i/c) Prof PK Panigrahi also spoke.

The seminar was attended by 130 participants, including faculty members, PhD research scholars, and MSc students.