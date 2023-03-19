SVAMITVA scheme launched in L/Subansiri

ZIRO, 18 Mar: The SVAMITVA scheme for Lower Subansiri district was launched from Bamin Michi village here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, who launched the scheme, sought cooperation from the people of the district “for smooth and successful conduct of the operation in the district.”

District Land Revenue Settlement Officer Chaku Raju informed that 19 villages of Ziro-I circle would be mapped in the first phase of the total 5,000 villages to be mapped in the state.

The SVAMITVA scheme is a collaborative initiative involving the union panchayati raj ministry, Arunachal’s land revenue and panchayati raj departments, and the Survey of India.

ZPM Bamin Gumbo, Apatani Youth Association president Tapi Mali, gaon buras, gaon buris, villagers and youths of Bamin Michi village attended the programme. (DIPRO)