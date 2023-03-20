House reduced to ashes

YINGKIONG, 19 Mar: One OBT house was reduced to ashes in a fire incident that occurred in Simong village in Upper Siang district on Sunday.

The fire, which broke out at around 10 am, was doused after 30 minutes of joint efforts by firefighters from the fire & emergency services and the locals.

Apili Siboh [65], the mother of the house owner Obang Siboh, sustained severe burn injuries, and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital here.

The fire is suspected to have started from an “unattended pork left on the top of the fireplace,” according to a release.

The affected family said that properties, including local beads and ornaments worth several lakhs of rupees, were destroyed in the fire.

Deputy Commissioner Hage Lailang, along with the DDMO and the CO (GA) visited the injured woman at the hospital.

Earlier, DDMO Beru Dulom and CO Kenli Riba rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. They handed over Rs 3,800 to the affected family as immediate relief. (DIPRO)