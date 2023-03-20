Training prog on child rights underway

[ Karda Natam ]

JOLLANG, 19 Mar: A weeklong residential training programme on ‘Child rights in Arunachal Pradesh’, being organised by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, got underway at the Art of Living auditorium here on Saturday.

During the weeklong programme, legal experts from the NCPCR will familiarise the participants with the roles and responsibilities of the members of the child welfare committees (CWC) and the Juvenile Justice Board in ensuring welfare and protection of children in need.

Members of CWCs from all districts are participating in the programme.