Training prog on tailoring underway

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

SILLE, 20 Mar: A 50-day skill development training programme on tailoring and embroidery for members of SHGs began in Sille village in East Siang district on Monday.

The programme is being organised by NGO Dite Mopang Welfare Society, in collaboration with the NABARD’s Itanagar-based regional office.

Attending the inaugural programme, MLA Ninong Ering said: “To be self-dependent, skill development among the rural folks, especially women, is needed,” and expressed gratitude to the NGO for organising the training camp “to help the rural women folks to solve the monetary crisis and thereby make them self-dependent.”

The MLA assured to donate tailoring machines to all 36 women who are participating in the programme.