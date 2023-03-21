French consul general calls on governor

ITANAGAR, 20 Mar: France’s Consul General in Kolkata, Didier Talpain, called on Governor KT Parnaik at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

The governor, who is the chief rector of Rajiv Gandhi University and chancellor of Arunachal University, called for “building a strong interaction platform between institutions of higher education both in France and in Arunachal Pradesh.”

He suggested conducting “exchange tours for the students and faculty members.”

Sharing information about the state, the governor said: “Arunachal Pradesh has the second largest forest cover in India and has huge hydropower and tourism potentials.”

Discussions on exploring avenues for cooperation in the fields of clean and renewable energy and joint ventures in tourism were also held. The governor said that “Arunachal is bestowed with ecotourism, religious tourism, adventure tourism and cultural tourism potential,” and suggested conducting cultural exchange programmes to strengthen the Indo-French relationship.

The consul general expressed hope that India and France would have stronger relations in the future. (Raj Bhavan)