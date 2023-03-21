Nat’l seminar on nature, culture at RGU

RONO HILLS, 20 Mar: A two-day national seminar on ‘Nature, culture and literature in Northeast India’ got underway at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Monday.

The seminar, being organised by RGU’s English department, in association with Shillong (Meghalaya)-based ICSSR (NERC), is aimed at “discussing and deliberating upon the various socio-cultural, structural, linguistic and literary components of Northeast India and their representation in literature,” the RGU informed in a release.

“More than 50 delegates from and beyond Northeast India have registered for presenting their papers and ideas during the different technical sessions to be held during these two days,” it added.