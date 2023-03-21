NGOs conduct door-to-door campaign on waste segregation

ITANAGAR, 20 Mar: Volunteers of NGOs Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society and Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) carried out a door-to-door campaign on ‘source segregation of waste’ among the business community and residents of Kime Pakka Colony, Abo Tani Colony, and Chandranagar here on Saturday, in an effort to increase awareness about efficient waste disposal.

“Along with Miss Arunachal Nabam Yate, the volunteers from Rajiv Gandhi University’s social work department visited several homes and businesses during the daylong campaign, and distributed information booklets on trash management, besides stickers displaying correct trash segregation,” the YMCR stated in a release.

The drive was a part of ‘Mission Clean Yagamso’, which is an effort by the two NGOs to rejuvenate the Yagamso river with support from the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Ltd.

“Waste management and disposal of waste is a serious issue that we are facing nowadays. If we are not aware of proper waste management, it leads to serious issues like air pollution, water pollution, and soil pollution.

By doing small practices in our daily life, we can make a huge difference. For that, we all have to practice ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ in our daily life,” Mission Clean Yagamso coordinator Prem Taba said.

“Educating the public on source segregation is the way forward in waste management,” he added.

Taba informed that the NGOs will organise a river cleaning campaign to commemorate the World Forest Day on 21 March, and that a poster-making competition for school students will be conducted on 22 March, in partnership with the Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre, to celebrate the World Water Day.

He urged all likeminded people to participate in the upcoming events.