Boundaries of GMS, wellness centre fixed: SMC

TAHU, 20 Mar: The school management committee (SMC) of the government middle school (GMS) here in Kra Daadi district informed that the boundaries of the GMS and the wellness centre here “have been discussed and fixed,” following a meeting among Chambang CO Gyade Riba, Tahu GPC Gora Taro, members of the SMC, GBs, and others, recently.

“The CO requested the GPC, the SMC and other stakeholders to obtain the LPC from the district administration, and promised to extend his full support in the process,” the SMC informed in a release.

The matter of renovating the school was also discussed, it said.