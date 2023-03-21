Anjaw ZPC dies in accident

HAWAI, 20 Mar: Anjaw ZPC Sohai Ama died in an accident at Tezu in Lohit district on 19 March.

He is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.

Hayuliang MLA Dasanglu Pul, along with Anjaw DC Talo Jerang and ZPMs Soblem Pul, Soharem Ngadong and Dangseplu Pul rushed to late Ama’s native village Naraliang upon hearing the news of his death, and offered prayers for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The MLA and the DC described Ama’s untimely demise as a great loss not only for the people of Anjaw district but the entire state.

On Monday, PRI leaders, HoDs, and staffers of the DC office in a condolence meeting observed two minutes’ silence as a mark of respect to late Ama.

They prayed to the almighty to bestow courage and strength upon the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Ama was born in Naraliang village in Hayuliang circle in 1982.

His body was cremated at his native village on 20 March, as per the tradition of the Mishmi community.

The state BJP also deeply mourned Ama’s demise.

The party held a condolence meeting at its headquarters in Itanagar on Monday, during which state BJP members, led by its general secretary Nalong Mize and vice president Junty Singpho, paid floral tributes to the deceased, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

A two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the departed soul.