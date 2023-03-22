Interactive session on ‘Tani philosophy’ held

PASIGHAT, 21 Mar: The NSS unit of the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district organised a ‘Talk-cum-interactive session’ on ‘Tani philosophy’ at the college on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, RGU Associate Professor Joram Y Nabam delivered a lecture on the topic and interacted with the volunteers, students and faculty members.

Besides HoDs, faculty members, NSS volunteers, and students, JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh and Vice Principal Dr SD Choudhury, along with NAAC coordinator Narmi Darang and IQAC coordinator Dr DP Panda attended the programme.