Need to secure borders, integrate with people: Guv

ITANAGAR, 21 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik emphasised on “the need to secure our borders as well as integrate with the population” during a meeting with ITBP NE Frontier HQ Inspector General (IG) Abdul Ghani Mir at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The two also discussed the security arrangement along the line of actual control.

The governor, who had commanded the north command of the Indian Army during his service, advised the IG to keep his troops motivated and alert “while fostering good relations with the army, the civil administration and the population to create a harmonious atmosphere.”

Parnaik said that “the state government is taking up various projects like connectivity, communications and sustenance, in order to facilitate a high state of border guarding.”

He also enquired about the welfare of the ITBP personnel posted in the remote areas of the state. (Raj Bhavan)