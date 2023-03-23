AACWA-KKDU demands cancellation of tenders

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association-Kurung Kumey District Unit (AACWA-KKDU) has demanded cancellation of tender No. SGMD/W-48/2022-23/01 Dtd. 16.03.2023 and floating of fresh tender for the same project immediately.

In a letter to PWD commissioner on Wednesday, the association’s unit said that enough time has not given between ‘submission of bid and last date and time of the tender’ issued by executive engineer, Sangram PWD division.

“As per the govt. notification mentioned in para 17.5, the time limit for publicity of tender should be at least 14 days in case of work with estimated cost more than Rs. 2 crores and the estimated cost mentioned in the published tender was Rs. 11.31 crore,” the association’s unit said and added that it is not justified to minimize the time limit between tender bid submission and last date depriving the

genuine contractor to participate in tender process.

In another letter to the PWD commissioner, the AACWA-KKDU also demanded cancellation of tender against the tender publication No. SGMD/RE/Tender/2022-23/01 with estimated project cost amounting to Rs. 197.63 Lakhs for construction of road from PWD road to VKV school, Gaga in Kurung Kumey district and for floating of e-tender for the same project.

The association said, “As per the government notification the concerned department should have to initiate the process of e-tendering for amount of Rs. 1 crore and above along with submission of EMD amount, but the concerned executive engineer, PWD Sangram division did not float e-tender which is also violation of government order.”