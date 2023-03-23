APLS celebrates World Poetry Day

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) in collaboration with Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), celebrated World Poetry Day on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, DNGC principal Dr. M Q Khan said, “Every person is a poet from the inside whether he/she writes or not, but one can’t escape from the poetic feelings they carry within.”

He also commended APLS for taking literature to the masses constantly all over the state.

Earlier, APLS general secretary Mukul Pathak spoke on the significance of the World Poetry Day.

He also narrated the activities of the APLS and its journey.

More than twenty DNGC students and APLS members including Dr. Jumyir Jini, Bengia Antra, Wanggo Socia, Biki Yader, Dr. Taro Sindik and Dr. Khan recited their self-composed poems on the occasion.

A book titled, “Chayanit Kavitaye,” written in Hindi by Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar winner Dr. Taro Sindik was released by Dr. Khan. It is the third poetry book of Dr. Sindik.

Display of poems written by Arunachalee writers and famous poets of the world was a big attraction of the programme.

The Hindi department of the Donyi-Polo Govt. College, Kamki celebrated the World Poetry Day.

Thirteen students and four faculty members including college principal Dr. Gindu Borang recited their self-composed poems in Adi, Galo, Hindi and English on the occasion.

Best poem recitation award was bagged by Lirik Ete of BA IV semester Hindi (Hons).

Among others, Hindi HoD and assistant professor Dr. Doge Ngomdir and vice-principal Dr. Gomo Karbak attended the programme.