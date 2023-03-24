Awareness prog on RTI Act held

CHANGLANG, 23 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC), in collaboration with the Changlang district administration and the RTI cell of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), organised an awareness programme on the RTI Act, 2005, at the DC office conference hall here on Thursday.

During the programme, which was attended by stakeholders including HoDs, students, RTI activists and members of the public, State Information Commissioner Sonam Yudron explained the RTI Act and its provisions to ensure good governance and transparency in fund utilisation.

Yudron asked the APIO and the PIO to “know their powers and functions prescribed under the RTI Act,” and added that a “PIO has quasi-judicial power and can summon an appellant, if necessary.”

She told the APIO and the PIO that “information must be furnished to the appellant within prescribed period,” and urged RTI activists to “not file for personal benefit or to generate personal income.”

She said also that “RTI should not be filed for torturing government servants and the PIO to take out personal grudge.”

Changlang ADC M Riba, EAC (HQ) Rani Mibang, and AAPSU RTI secretary (eastern zone) Pulai Wangsa also spoke. (DIPRO)