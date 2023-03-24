[Karyir Riba]

ROING, 23 Mar: A four-day ‘youth adventure camp’, organised by the Mishmi Hills Photo Agency and Dibang Adventure, in collaboration with the Lower Dibang Valley district administration and the youth affairs directorate, concluded at Emewu here on Tuesday.

More than 50 young enthusiasts, including 10 volunteers, participated in the camp, which was sponsored under the MLALAD fund of the Roing constituency. The camp was organised with the objective of converging the interests of youths in productive and alternative activities to ensure that they do not get into the lure of illicit drug habit and other antisocial activities.

Various events were conducted during the camp, such as rafting, cycling, trekking, rock climbing, nature walk, volleyball, and other games.

Workshops on motivation, photography, careers, art and painting, fine arts, and digital painting were also held alongside awareness programmes on child labour and gender equality, conservation of nature, waste management, road safety, and alcohol and drug addiction.

The workshops were conducted by Everesters Tine Mena and Khorsing Terang, conservationist Jibi Pulu, assistant professor Dr Aba Pulu, social worker Ibi Mepo, singer Karnoi Mega, artists Khumba Linggi and Biplop Kachari, photographer Jaju Pulu, the Roing unit of the Brahmakumaris, and Eja Pulu from ‘Team Dibang’.

Bikers from the Running Wolves MC, the Arunachal Bullet Club, The Head Hunters, and the Buffaloes Trail MC also participated in the camp to encourage the young participants and to spread awareness on road safety and drug and alcohol addiction.

The camp also received support from various local businesses.

The camp had been flagged off on 18 March by DC Soumya Saurabh, in the presence of ADC Mamta Yadav, ZPM Komji Linggi, Everester Tine Mena, IMCLS president Dr Ista Pulu, IMCLS general secretary Ere Linggi, and DASU president Gotem Ngukir.

The closing ceremony was attended by, among others, AIMSU president Drone Linggi and its GS AIMSU Chonga Linggi.