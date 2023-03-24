Mayor takes stock of G20 summit preparedness

ITANAGAR, 23 Mar: In view of the upcoming G20 summit, Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang, along with an IMC team took stock of the preparations from Hollongi airport to the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

“Holding the G20 summit in the presence of more than 100 delegates from different countries is a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh,” Phassang said, and appealed to the people to “join hands to make the event a grand success.”

He also sought the people’s support in making the Itanagar Capital Region clean, saying that “the IMC is doing its best in discharging its duties and the 20 corporators are organising cleanliness drives in their respective wards.”

The mayor also urged the people to “inform the IMC officials about any kind of requirements or garbage clearance through the official website, 101 IMC app, and through telephone calls.”

Among others, Deputy Mayor Biri Basang and IMC Commissioner Likha Tejji accompanied the mayor.