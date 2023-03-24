Unidentified male body found

ITANAGAR, 23 Mar: An unidentified dead body of a male, aged approximately 55 years, was found in A Block in Ganga village here, Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom informed on Thursday.

Sikom informed that “one incisor tooth in the upper jaw of the body is missing.” He added that “the deceased wasn’t wearing any apparel, except one red-and-black bed sheet wrapped around his upper body.”

Itanagar CO Shania Kayem Mize informed that the body is being kept in the RKMH mortuary “for further necessary medico- legal formalities.”

The SDPO further informed that a case has been registered in this regard at the Chimpu police station and investigation is underway.

The capital police have requested that any information related to the identity of the body be provided to the SDPO at 9436208679, or to the PS OC at 8974252983. (DIPRO)