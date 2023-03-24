GWS to launch stir if report on Gangkak’s death not furnished

ITANAGAR, 23 Mar: The Galo Welfare Society (GWS) has said that it will launch a stir if the state government fails to meet its demand for furnishing the report regarding the death of former APPSC undersecretary Tumi Gangkak, who passed away under mysterious circumstances on 24 February.

Addressing journalists at the press club here on Thursday, GWS general secretary Nyadar Loya said, “We want the police department to reveal and furnish the fact-finding committee’s report in public.”

He informed that “the GWS has also constituted a committee to analyse the report of the police department,” and added that the GWS would resort to democratic movement if its demand is not met within a week, starting Thursday.