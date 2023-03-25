One arrested in ATM robbery case

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 24 Mar: The East Kameng district police on Friday arrested one person, identified as Taguk Rang, in connection with the Seppa ATM robbery case.

Rs 40 lakhs were looted by miscreants in a broad daylight robbery from the Rajabapak Colony ATM booth on 15 February when SBI staffers, escorted by armed security personnel, were depositing cash into the Rajabapak ATM.

A case (u/s 392/307 IPC, r/w Section 27 of Arms Act) has been registered at the Seppa police station in this regard.

Sources in Seppa informed The Arunachal Times that the alleged accused was arrested from Rang village, near Seppa township, by a police team led by SI Shakti Lamgu, accompanied by Constables Tagi Gyadi, Tane Blange and Dile Sangdo.

The district police have launched a massive manhunt. However, the police did not disclose details about the accused and his accomplices.