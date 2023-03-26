AU’s annual sports, cultural meet ends

JOLLANG, 25 Mar: The 5th annual sports and cultural meet of the Himalayan University (AU) concluded here on Friday.

Approximately 1,000 students participated in various events, under the banners of four houses: Sarojini, Aruna, Laxmi, and Kasturba.

Sarojini House became the overall champion of the annual event, while Aruna House secured the ‘most disciplined team’ award.

Jobang Nopi and Priya Gupta were crowned Mr and Ms Himalayan University, 2023, respectively.

Rose Pagging and Choti Bimpak stood first and second, respectively, in the girls’ category, while Prakash Singha and Gollo Dodum stood first and second, respectively, in the boys’ category.

The ‘best costume’ prizes were won by Jobang Nopi (male) and Phanchu Taidong (female), while the titles of Miss Talent and Mr Talent were awarded to Phanchu Taidong and Thomas Pordung, respectively.

The Miss and Mr Popularity awards were won by Tarh Yano and Tachung Kaji, respectively.

The four-day meet featured competitions in a wide array of games and sports, besides literary activities and cultural events that showcased the rich heritage of different communities.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Arunachal Christian Forum vice president Norbu Sonam stressed “the need for inculcating discipline, sincerity and dedication in learning process,” and encouraged the students to “outshine and bring laurels in national and international forums too.”

Earlier, on 21 March, Home Minister Bamang Felix inaugurated the meet in the presence of East Seppa MLA Tapuk Taku and AU vice chancellor Prof Kuldeep Krishan Sharma.

Felix in his address urged the HU to “make the campus green and pollution-free,” while Prof Sharma highlighted “the importance of games and sports in the context of the new education policy, which is going to be implemented from the 2023-’24 academic session in the university.”