Awareness prog on animal genetic resource

ZIRO, 25 Mar: Twenty-five livestock farmers from various parts of Lower Subansiri district participated in an awareness programme on ‘Animal genetic resource’, organised here on Friday.

During the programme, organised by Karnal (Haryana)-based ICAR-National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resource (NBAGR), in collaboration with the Lower Subansiri animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development (AHV&DD) department, ICAR-NBAGBR Director Dr BD Mishra emphasised on empowering women through livestock rearing practices.

He apprised the livestock farmers of the economic importance of recognised and registered breeds of domestic animals, and suggested identifying “potential local livestock and poultry for breed characterisation.”

AHV&DD Deputy Director Dr Taba Heli said that the programme was aimed at “generating awareness about the local livestock population vis-à-vis its breed characterisation, breed registration, and conservation.”

ICAR-NBAGR principal scientist Dr SK Niranjan and senior scientist Dr Vina Mishra interacted with the livestock farmers from Yazali, Yachuli and Ziro circles, and carried out an initial survey in the form of a questionnaire.

Medicine and supplements for livestock were also distributed to the farmers by the ICAR-NBAGBR.

Lower Subansiri DAHVO Dr Hano Tama, along with veterinarians and para-veterinarians of the district also attended the programme. (DIPRO)