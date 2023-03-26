Nuns, others benefit from medical camp

TAWANG, 25 Mar: More than 100 patients benefitted from a free medical camp organised by the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Tawang district administration, at the Bramdungchung nunnery on Saturday.

“Facilities like dental, gynaecology, medicine and ENT specialists with lab and X-ray were provided to the nuns and nearby villagers,” the Tawang DIPRO informed in a release.

DC Kesang Ngurup Damo and Tawang Brigade Commander Brig NM Bendigeri inaugurated the camp, and distributed warm blankets to all the nuns of the nunnery.

The blanket distribution programme was organised by the Arunodaya Welfare Society, in continuation of its earlier programme of blanket and jacket distribution to all the monks and nuns of Tawang, sponsored by Gurgaon-based NGO Hans Foundation, the DIPRO said.

Earlier, army doctors apprised the nuns of tuberculosis and its symptoms, the DIPRO added.