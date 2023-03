DOIMUKH, 25 Mar: Thirty women and members of five SHGs under the ArSRLM participated in a two-day training programme held at Nonpu here in Papum Pare district.

Training in bookkeeping, weekly meetings, savings and other productive activities were imparted to the participants.

Upgrading SHGs and forming village organisations were also highlighted during the programme, which concluded on Saturday.

Cluster coordinators Tilling Dimin and Golo Hania were the resource persons.