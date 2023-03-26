Burglars arrested, stolen items recovered

PASIGHAT, 25 Mar: Three burglars were arrested and stolen items were recovered from their possession within 24 hours in Mebo in East Siang district, informed East Siang SP Sumit Kr Jha.

On 23 March, a complaint was lodged by one Kayam Mitkong, of Borguli in Mebo subdivision, stating that some burglars entered their house at night and took away valuables, including one licenced .22 bore gun, one airgun, a handsaw, and local ornaments.

A team of police, led by Mebo PS OC Aditya Chandra, under the supervision of Pasighat SDPO Pankaj Lamba, launched an investigation after registering the case (u/s 380/457 of the IPC) at the Mebo police station.

“Based on human and technical intelligence, the team was able to nab all three culprits, and recovered all the stolen items from their possession,” the SP said. (DIPRO)