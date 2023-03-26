Workshop on commercial potential of business ideas

PASIGHAT, 25 Mar: The entrepreneurship development cell of the Jawaharlal Nehru College’s (JNC) commerce department organised a workshop on ‘Exploring commercial potential of innovative business ideas and indigenous products of Arunachal Pradesh’ at the college here in East Siang district on Friday.

Addressing the students during the programme, retired IAF group captain Mohonto Panging Pao advised them to take up entrepreneurship as a career and contribute towards the state’s economic growth.

He also elaborated the different schemes of the government for entrepreneurship development.

JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh encouraged the students to “participate in such programmes and learn the nitty-gritty of entrepreneurial skills and become job providers instead of job seekers.”

Among others, JNC Vice Principal Dr SD Choudhury, IQAC coordinator Dr DP Panda, NAAC coordinator Narmi Darang, students and faculty members attended the workshop.