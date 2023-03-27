Grayu was stabbed before he succumbed to injuries, says FIR

ITANAGAR, 26 Mar: Former editor of this daily, Tasso Grayu, was allegedly stabbed with a sharp weapon by an unknown person at Hari village in Lower Subansiri district on 22 March, at around 8:30 pm, and he succumbed to the injuries on 24 March.

An FIR was lodged at the Ziro police station in this regard on the same day of the occurrence of the incident by a relative of late Grayu, Ziro PS OC (i/c) Hage Loder said.

Based on the FIR, a case has been registered at the Ziro police station and investigation is underway, Loder said.

Meanwhile, the Tanii Supun Dukun (TSD) has vehemently condemned “the dastardly and murderous attack on Grayu,” and demanded that the police conduct the investigation in a fair and impartial manner.

“Administration should immediately apprehend the culprit and award exemplary punishment,” the TSD demanded.

“Grayu was one of the political stalwarts of Ziro valley and the state as well,” the TSD said, and termed his death a great loss for the state.

The members of the TSD deeply mourned Grayu’s demise and offered prayers for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The TSD also expressed shock and grief over the sudden demise of prominent businessman Mihin Tadii, of Lempia village.

It conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.