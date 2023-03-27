NIRJULI, 26 Mar: A workshop on ‘AutoCAD’ and ‘ArchiCAD’ commenced at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) here on 25 March.

“The objective of the fortnight-long workshop is to equip the participants with skills and knowledge in AutoCAD and ArchiCAD (2D and 3D),” the institute informed in a release.

The course is open to all engineering students, including diploma and degree holders and PG module/research scholars, it added.

The inaugural function of the workshop was attended by NERIST Director Prof M Muralidhar, Academics Dean Prof Sarsing Gao, NIELIT Itanagar director (i/c) Rintu Das, and patron Ajay Bharti.

Pintu Kumar Sharma from the NIELIT is the resource person of the workshop, which is being organised by the civil engineering department of the NERIST, in collaboration with the NIELIT, Itanagar.