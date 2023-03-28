Body of unidentified man buried

ITANAGAR, 27 Mar: The body of the unidentified male, aged approximately 55 years, which had been found in A Block in Ganga village here on 23 March, was buried on Monday in the presence of Itanagar Executive Magistrate Shania Kayem Mize and a police team after observing all formalities.

The body had been brought to the mortuary of the RK Mission Hospital here for medico-legal formalities.

In a press release, Chimpu PS OC Inspector Takhe Tasso informed that a case has been registered and investigation initiated in this regard.

The release further informed that, “upon investigation, it has come to light that the deceased was not from Ganga village area and no one from the village could identify him.”

The body was buried since no information regarding it was received on expiry of 72 hours.

Any information related to the identity of the dead person may be given to the Itanagar SDPO on mobile number 9436208679, or to the Chimpu PS OC on mobile number 8974252983, the release added. (DIPRO)