Arunachal paralympic team wins 3 bronze medals

ITANAGAR, 28 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh paralympic team bagged three bronze medals in the recently concluded 5th National Paralympic Badminton Championship in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The medallists are Biri Takar (SL-4 category), Dangu Talik (SH-6 category), and Bamang Radhe (men’s doubles category).

Tame Tallang was the team manager.

The event was organised by the Paralympic Committee of India from 23-26 March. Seven players, under the banner of the Paralympic Association of Arunachal, represented the state.