Training prog on candle-making ends

MIAO, 28 Mar: The 15-day training programme on candle-making for members of women SHGs here in Changlang district, under the micro enterprise development programme (MEDP), concluded on Tuesday.

Thirty women from different SHGs took part in the training programme, which was sponsored by the NABARD’s Itanagar-based regional office and conducted by NGO Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT), in collaboration with the Rera Welfare Society and the ArSRLM.

During the valedictory function, NABARD DDM Kamal Roy highlighted the NABARD’s developmental interventions in farm and off-farm sectors.

EAC Namrata Bhatt Tiwari in her address encouraged the women to become entrepreneurs, emphasising on “production of the finished products with branding, keeping competitive prices, to compete in the market.”

ArSRLM BMM Kenny Riba apprised the participants of the aims and objectives of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM).

BLCCT president Chandan Prasad said that “the training will enable the rural women to improve their skills in producing different types of candles, such as gel-based, soya-based and paraffin-based candles.”

He assured to provide “full support in supplying raw materials at a cheaper rate.”

Certificates and wax candle moulds were later distributed to the women.