APUWJ demands fair probe into Grayu’s murder

ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: Strongly condemning the murder of former journalist Tasso Grayu (89), who was fatally stabbed by unknown miscreant, the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) has demanded a fair probe and punishment for the culprit.

Former editor of The Arunachal Times, Tasso Grayu, was allegedly stabbed with a sharp weapon by an unknown person at Hari village in Lower Subansiri district on 22 March, at around 8:30 pm. He succumbed to the injuries on 24 March.

While an FIR was lodged at the Ziro police station in this regard by a relative of Grayu on the same day of the occurrence of the incident, the police are yet to nab the culprit.

APUWJ President Amar Sangno conveyed condolence to the bereaved family.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Tasso Grayu and hope that the police will conduct a fair probe and apprehend the culprit at the earliest,” he said.

Grayu was a first-generation octogenarian from the Apatani community. He was known for his multi-talented roles as a journalist, an entrepreneur, a politician, and a shaman.

Grayu was not only the founder editor of The Arunachal Times, he had also worked in All India Radio as an announcer and translator.

He was also one of the political stalwarts of Ziro valley and the state, as well.